Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s 9th Largest Position

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.5% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 123.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $140.31 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $145.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Ehrlich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total transaction of $664,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,375,168.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $1,682,464.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 392,121 shares of company stock worth $53,603,339. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.54.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

