Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,592,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 310% from the previous session’s volume of 632,366 shares.The stock last traded at $0.77 and had previously closed at $0.74.

DARE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.96.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. As a group, analysts predict that Dare Bioscience Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 80.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,170 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Dare Bioscience worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

