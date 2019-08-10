Dash (DASH) Price Tops $98.83 on Top Exchanges

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Dash has a market cap of $886.80 million and $241.38 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $98.83 or 0.00864248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, ABCC, ACX and C-CEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003489 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 8,973,163 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Upbit, C-CEX, Trade By Trade, Exrates, ABCC, Kraken, Bisq, WEX, Coinsquare, Sistemkoin, xBTCe, Coinrail, Kucoin, BitFlip, ACX, Poloniex, HBUS, Cryptomate, Bibox, Tux Exchange, Iquant, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Bitinka, Bittrex, Altcoin Trader, Bitsane, WazirX, Bitbns, Liqui, Bit-Z, Gate.io, SouthXchange, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange, Bittylicious, TradeOgre, Bitfinex, Graviex, Coinhub, OKEx, BX Thailand, Negocie Coins, ZB.COM, Coinsuper, Binance, C2CX, B2BX, HitBTC, YoBit, Bithumb, Instant Bitex, Coinbe, BitBay, Coindeal, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Indodax, Ovis, Liquid, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, CryptoBridge, Exmo, CoinExchange, LBank, Huobi, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinEx, LocalTrade, Mercatox, CEX.IO, C-Patex, Koineks, Bleutrade, Kuna and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

