Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $141,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.67 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Denali Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $28.86.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DNLI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

