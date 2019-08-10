Dent Trading 11.6% Lower Over Last Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last week, Dent has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including WazirX, HitBTC, Kucoin and OKEx. Dent has a market cap of $36.81 million and approximately $553,764.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00258391 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.68 or 0.01234785 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00092305 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,905,838,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, HitBTC, OKEx, Bitbns, Binance, Allbit, Kucoin, IDEX, Cobinhood, BitForex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Lykke Exchange, Liquid, CoinBene, Radar Relay, FCoin, Coinrail, LATOKEN and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

