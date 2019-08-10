Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($34.63) price target on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Derwent London to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,510 ($45.86) to GBX 3,430 ($44.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,219 ($42.06).

Derwent London stock traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,942 ($38.44). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,056.68. Derwent London has a one year low of GBX 2,745 ($35.87) and a one year high of GBX 3,352 ($43.80).

In other Derwent London news, insider Simon P. Silver sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,138 ($41.00), for a total transaction of £784,500 ($1,025,088.20).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

