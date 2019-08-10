Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €34.40 ($40.00).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of FRA DPW opened at €28.68 ($33.34) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.22. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.