Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.30 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.72 ($19.45).

FRA DTE opened at €14.45 ($16.80) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.05.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

