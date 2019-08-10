Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $36.75

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.75 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 992 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DWHHF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.85.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWHHF)

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

