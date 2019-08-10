DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) Insider Darren Steinberg Acquires 248,622 Shares

DEXUS Property Group (ASX:DXS) insider Darren Steinberg purchased 248,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$13.10 ($9.29) per share, with a total value of A$3,256,948.20 ($2,309,892.34).

Shares of DXS stock traded down A$0.06 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting A$13.29 ($9.43). The company had a trading volume of 1,664,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,000. DEXUS Property Group has a one year low of A$9.67 ($6.86) and a one year high of A$13.96 ($9.90). The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 1.69%. DEXUS Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

DEXUS Property Group Company Profile

Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high quality Australian property portfolio valued at $28.9 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire.

