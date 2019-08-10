Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.72 on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $176.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $100.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $2.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 40.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

