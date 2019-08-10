Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) Receives $24.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dialog Semiconductor in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLGNF remained flat at $$43.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.78. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $18.70 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Dialog Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.89 million for the quarter.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

