Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) shares rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.18, approximately 1,479,602 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,787,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

DBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson set a $17.00 price target on Diebold Nixdorf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a PEG ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 2.72.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.21. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $84,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,838,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,627,000 after purchasing an additional 76,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

