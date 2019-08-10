Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.94. Digi International shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 1,601 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market cap of $350.46 million, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.58.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 22,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $253,517.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,581 shares in the company, valued at $692,440.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,154 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Digi International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 36.0% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 158,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Digi International by 8.4% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

About Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

