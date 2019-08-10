Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Announces Earnings Results

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-2.69–2.55 EPS and its FY19 guidance to ($2.69-2.55) EPS.

Shares of DPLO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,792,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,767. The company has a market cap of $382.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.06. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57.

DPLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Diplomat Pharmacy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 446.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

