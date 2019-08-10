Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($2.69-2.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.54). The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7-5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.91 billion.Diplomat Pharmacy also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-2.69–2.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPLO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of DPLO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.72. 2,792,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,767. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diplomat Pharmacy

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

