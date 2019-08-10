Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Trading Down 5.8%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.23, approximately 12,201,748 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,710,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 312.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 23.0% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $2,639,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 21.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 199,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,648 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

