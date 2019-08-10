DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 330 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark makes up approximately 0.8% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.9% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.6% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 25.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 21.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total value of $546,833.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 4,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.26, for a total value of $658,680.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,630.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,552 shares of company stock valued at $14,956,806 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.81.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.56. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 27,094.12% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

