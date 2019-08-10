DT Investment Partners LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMMD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3,064.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,626 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,787,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 197.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the first quarter worth $470,000.

SMMD opened at $44.39 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.24.

