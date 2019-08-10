DT Investment Partners LLC Has $3.59 Million Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.70. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.79 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

