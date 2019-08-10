DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,062 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,062 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 25.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after buying an additional 217,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth about $3,762,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 16.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEG. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEG opened at $38.98 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.86.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

