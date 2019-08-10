DT Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. HP makes up approximately 0.6% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 331.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in HP by 101.9% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,621 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 1,557.8% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 378.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 16,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $350,690.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,852 shares in the company, valued at $350,690.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $410,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,106.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.97 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 232.81%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research cut HP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.24.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.