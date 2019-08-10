DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,174,000 after buying an additional 150,611 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 29,865 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $2,515,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $106.41 and a 12-month high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $30,539.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,606. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,278,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $856,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $117.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.90.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

