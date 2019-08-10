Dynamic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $15,129.00 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Dynamic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded up 52.1% against the dollar. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $204,356.00 and $15,129.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11,383.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $204.54 or 0.01798702 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.86 or 0.02724823 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00735262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00802747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00010721 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00050349 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00498925 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00128875 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 19,745,940 coins and its circulating supply is 14,745,941 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

