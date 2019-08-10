Eads & Heald Wealth Management Acquires 2,336 Shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Torchmark Co. (NYSE:TMK) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Torchmark were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Torchmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 773.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 69.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 10.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Torchmark by 28.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Torchmark stock opened at $88.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Torchmark Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22.

Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Torchmark had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Torchmark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 609,510 shares in the company, valued at $53,289,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carol A. Mccoy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $531,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,451.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,042 shares of company stock worth $16,774,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Torchmark from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Torchmark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

About Torchmark

Torchmark Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and health insurance products, and annuities in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuity, and Investment. The company offers traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance, as well as term life insurance.

