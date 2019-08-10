Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Longbow Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.41.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.19. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $74.95 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

