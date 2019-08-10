Eads & Heald Wealth Management Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $35,049,508.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $276.57 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

