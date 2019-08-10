Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 65 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 52.7% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $324.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up from $390.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.43.

In other news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $377.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $379.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 297.37% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

