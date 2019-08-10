Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Eastern Platinum Ltd. (TSE:ELR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.25. Eastern Platinum shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 36,800 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24.

Get Eastern Platinum alerts:

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.11 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Platinum Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR)

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and osmium. The company principally holds a 87.5% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project located on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex; a 87% interest in the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex; and a 93.4% interest in the Spitzkop project located on the eastern limb of the Bushveld Complex.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.