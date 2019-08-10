Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Echostar had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $537.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Echostar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Echostar stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. The stock had a trading volume of 471,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,323. Echostar has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 103.61 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Dugan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $2,144,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,011.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 51.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Echostar by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Echostar during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Echostar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Echostar from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Echostar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Echostar Company Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

