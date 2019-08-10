EDC Blockchain (EDC) Reaches Market Cap of $12.79 Million

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. EDC Blockchain has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $738,818.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including LocalTrade, DDEX, Bit-Z and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00028911 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002679 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00152524 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004069 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000533 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00039521 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000476 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex and LocalTrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

