El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.46. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $18.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.74 million. El Pollo LoCo had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOCO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in El Pollo LoCo by 2,110.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

