Elastos (ELA) Price Reaches $2.97 on Major Exchanges

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00025159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BCEX and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $47.02 million and $7.15 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00251384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.46 or 0.01214098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00089780 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000437 BTC.

About Elastos

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 34,757,956 coins and its circulating supply is 15,821,390 coins. Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Huobi, Bit-Z, LBank, BCEX and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

