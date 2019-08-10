Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research lowered Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Elbit Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Shares of ESLT traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $165.83. The stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.11. Elbit Systems has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $166.50.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESLT. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 521.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 36,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,989,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 106,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steinberg Global Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter worth $689,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.