Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 555,930 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the period. Electronic Arts comprises approximately 3.3% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $56,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after acquiring an additional 737,527 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after acquiring an additional 614,455 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 320.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,388 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,039,000 after acquiring an additional 607,816 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,468 shares of company stock worth $10,069,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Stephens set a $120.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

