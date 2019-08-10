Ellington Financial’s (EFC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

“EFC reported 2Q19 EPS of $0.43 and 2Q19 core income of $0.46 per share, both covering EFC’s new $0.42 quarterly dividend, now paid monthly ($0.14 per month) related to its conversion to a REIT. We are maintaining our price target at $20. This equates to 1.06x book value (unchanged), which is inline with the average P/BV multiple of other high- quality mortgage REITs.”,” Maxim Group’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:EFC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.46. The company had a trading volume of 128,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,122. The company has a current ratio of 70.32, a quick ratio of 70.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $519.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $18.50.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.46 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EFC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 421.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 398,068 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,915,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the first quarter valued at about $3,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 145,997.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

