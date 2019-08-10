Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports.

Shares of ELOX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. The company had a trading volume of 53,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,114. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $18.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (20 acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 458.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

ELOX has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

