EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. EMCORE updated its Q4 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.02. 72,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,466. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $80.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.19. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $5.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of EMCORE by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $5.00 price target on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of EMCORE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

