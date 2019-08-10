Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.48. 2,575,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,090,561. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $55.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 15,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,009,202.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,090,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,256 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6,770.7% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,540,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after acquiring an additional 858,733 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,919,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 6,809.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 521,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after acquiring an additional 514,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.