Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given Buy Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $72.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.94.

EMR stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,090,561. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $55.38 and a 52-week high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 57.99%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $783,336.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,583,230. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,090,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,256 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6,770.7% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 1,540,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,994 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 46.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,708,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,423,000 after purchasing an additional 858,733 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 23.7% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,490,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,919,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6,809.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 521,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,169,000 after purchasing an additional 514,144 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

