Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 287,728 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $16,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Enbridge news, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $390,908.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENB traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.81. 2,476,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $28.82 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 8.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.559 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 106.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

