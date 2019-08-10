Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) were up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.11, approximately 290,025 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 523,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several analysts recently commented on EIGI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Get Endurance International Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.53 million, a PE ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.80.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.72 million. Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Endurance International Group news, major shareholder Opportunistic Value Fun Okumus acquired 411,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $2,117,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 555,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,798,153 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endurance International Group by 763.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.