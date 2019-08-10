Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EFX. CIBC dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$23.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$24.00 to C$22.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Enerflex stock traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$16.00. 258,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.28. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$14.95 and a 12-month high of C$20.38.

In other Enerflex news, Director John Blair Goertzen sold 43,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$764,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$652,942.50.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

