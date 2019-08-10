eosDAC (EOSDAC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,925.00

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, eosDAC has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Bitbns, ZB.COM and Gate.io. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $26,925.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

U Network (UUU) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC (EOSDAC) is a token. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, ZB.COM, OpenLedger DEX, Bibox, Gate.io, Hotbit, Bitbns and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

