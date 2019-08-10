Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TELUS Co.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now expects that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.87.

T has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on TELUS from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TELUS from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TELUS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

T stock opened at C$47.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.41. TELUS has a 52-week low of C$43.88 and a 52-week high of C$51.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.22. The stock has a market cap of $28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.34.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.53 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.88%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

