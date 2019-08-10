Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Knight Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$10.25 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:GUD opened at C$7.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 32.29 and a quick ratio of 31.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$7.10 and a twelve month high of C$8.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.54.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.06 million.

In other news, insider Long Zone Holdings Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.39 per share, with a total value of C$73,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,621,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$159,782,389.87. Also, Director Robert Nathaniel Lande purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$341,120.88. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $315,280 in the last quarter.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

Further Reading: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.