ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.11.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ESCO Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.50.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $76.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.59. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $59.00 and a 1 year high of $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.09.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 3,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $284,528.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 223,642 shares in the company, valued at $16,303,501.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Muenster sold 6,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total value of $444,166.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,172,865 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

