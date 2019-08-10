Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $629.74 Million

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $629.74 million and $503.12 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $5.59 or 0.00048907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, CoinExchange, BtcTrade.im and Exmo.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.95 or 0.01792251 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 112,602,187 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, RightBTC, HBUS, Kucoin, Upbit, Binance, BigONE, Exmo, Bittrex, CoinExchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, Exrates, HitBTC, Coinnest, FCoin, Korbit, Bithumb, Koineks, QBTC, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange, CPDAX, ABCC, YoBit, Coinone, Poloniex, Coinut, CoinEx, BTC-Alpha, Gatehub, Bitfinex, Kraken, Crex24, Bitbns, CoinBene, Cryptopia, ZB.COM, ChaoEX, BitForex, Bitsane, Liquid, Cryptomate, Huobi, OKCoin International, EXX, Coinhub, C-CEX, Coinsuper, Gate.io, BTC Markets, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, LBank, Coinbase Pro, Coinroom, Bibox, Ovis, BCEX, CoinEgg, BtcTrade.im, C2CX and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

