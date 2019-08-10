EtherGem Price Down 26.8% This Week (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $195,492.00 and approximately $9,319.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EtherGem has traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00257966 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.89 or 0.01225337 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00020107 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00091990 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000462 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem’s total supply is 19,483,114 coins. The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io. The official website for EtherGem is egem.io. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN.

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

