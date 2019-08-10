ETHLend Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (LEND)

ETHLend (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One ETHLend token can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Binance and IDEX. ETHLend has a market cap of $5.10 million and approximately $158,164.00 worth of ETHLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ETHLend has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ETHLend Profile

ETHLend was first traded on August 15th, 2017. ETHLend’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,357,877 tokens. ETHLend’s official Twitter account is @ethlend1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ETHLend is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for ETHLend is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for ETHLend is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ETHLend

ETHLend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, ABCC, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Bibox, Binance, IDEX, BiteBTC, OKEx, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHLend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

